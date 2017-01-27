Easy January jams

Lizard Entertainment will this Friday bid the month of January in style.

After a very slow start to the year things are beginning to heat up a bit in the country’s second city.

The night life is once again back to normal and vibey. Lizard will this Friday host DJs Slim, Roxy and Bunz to celebrate the last Friday of this month.

P20 gets you in. The fun continues on Saturday with DJs Bunz, DVJ Dreazy and X-Bangers. It is expected to a full house at Francistown’s ultimate joint.

With football fans coming into town for the Mascom Top 8 semifinals between Orapa United and Township Rollers, night clubs and drinking spots are expected to be buzzing.