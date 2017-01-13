Easy B brings HCC thanks giving Party

After hosting a successful Home Coming Concert in Mahalapye on the 24th of December, Monate Fela Productions will end of this month start the year with a Home Coming Appreciation party at Morwa Recreational Park (former Masakeng).

The show will be headlined by South African artist, Sdudlanoma 1000 of the hit song Stimela.

According to the show organiser, Easy B, this will be the 4th edition and they have decided to have local artists dominating the line up.

Though he said that more artists were to be included, already there is MMP Family, Mosako, Team Distant, Hapex Guru, DJ Teaz, DJ Brown, DJ Rox and King Monada of Ska Bora Moreki hit.

Gates open at 10am and cooler boxes will be allowed in at no fee. Tickets will be going at P150 double or P100 single.

“This show is meant to thank Batswana and the people who have been attending the HCC, it is a way of saying, thank you guys,” he told Big Weekend.