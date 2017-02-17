Drunken driver on rampage

Children ran helter-skelter and adults ducked for safety when a drunk driver lost control of his car and rammed into a house, injuring a street vendor in Block 8, Francistown, recently.

The crazed driver of a red 4×4 Ford Explorer uprooted the gate and broke the 42-year-old vendor’s leg, scattering her goods all over the place in the process.

He also missed another woman by a whisker, after she had dived and rolled in the mud to avoid being run over by the red monster truck.

The 38-year-old driver who bolted out of the vehicle, after realizing the damage and mayhem he had caused; was lucky to escape the wrath of the angry crowd, that was in hot pursuit to apprehend him and hand him over the police.

Kutlwano police station commander confirmed the incident and said the careless driver has been charged accordingly.

“A specimen of his breath was taken and we found the alcohol content exceeding the permissible level. So, he has been charged with drunken driving and driving with undue care and attention,” said Superintendent Neo Serumola who went on to appeal to drivers to stop driving at high speed in built up areas, particularly in residential areas, especially when they are drunk.

Meanwhile the 42-year-old vendor with a fractured leg was at the time of going to press recovering at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital