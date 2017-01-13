Drunken driver freed

A self-confessed drunken driver on Monday left the Francistown magistrates’ court a free man after bungling police officers admitted to having destroyed evidence of his alcohol content.

21-year-old Goodwill Gopolang, had pleaded guilty to a single count of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Gopolang, a student at the University of Bloemfontein in South Africa, could not believe his ears when the prosecution pleaded with the court to withdraw the matter.

According to court papers, Gopolang was driving a motor vehicle registered B802AXB while the alcohol content in his breath exceeded the permissible and prescribed 0.22 milligrams in the 1000 milligrams of breath.

When he was tested following his arrest along Marimavu road at Block I location in Francistown, Gopolang’s breath measured 0.35 milligrams per 1000 milligrams of his breath.

The court heard that the printout of his breath specimen was supposed to be used as documentary evidence against him despite having pleaded guilty.

Sub-Inspector Keikantse Botsalano told the court that the printout had been destroyed.

“We are unable to proceed with the matter Your Worship,” Botsalano told the court. He applied for the withdrawal of the matter against the self-confessed drunken driver under Section 150 (4) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence (CP&E) Act.

Without explaining in details the circumstances that led to the destruction of the printout, Botsalano added: “The exhibit which we were supposed to use as documentary evidence against him has been destroyed.”

The Voice has been reliably informed that the printout was destroyed after the investigating traffic officer washed his police shirt while it was in the pocket.

After the destruction, the court learnt that the printout was no longer visible.

“This must be your lucky year. You are accordingly acquitted and discharged as per the application made by the prosecution,” said Francistown magistrate Kose Makobo when liberating the university student.

However, the Magistrate did not just release him without a caution.

Makobo cautioned Gopolang against driving under the influence of alcohol saying it is a dangerous adventure that can result in serious road carnage.

“This court experience should serve as a reminder in your life,” said the magistrate.