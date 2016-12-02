Drama Boy at lizard

Hip Hop heads are in for a treat this Friday at Lizard Entertainment.

The country’s dopest ‘Motswakolista’ Dramaboi is expected to bring the house down with his ‘illest’ indigenous punchlines.

The ‘Township music’ rapper has been one of the country’s hip ambassadors since he dropped the ‘Towmship music’ album under Heavensent Productions. Now with three albums under his belt Dramaboi is the ultimate entertainer with a large following across the country.

He’s probably the dopest rapper who will never win a BOMU Award.

The ‘Godzila’ hitmaker will share the stage with Lee-Tex, Nexus, DJ Bunz and DVJ Dreazy.

P30 gets you in