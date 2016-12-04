Drago threatens to leave Sankoyo

Newly appointed Sankoyo Bush Bucks Head Coach, Dragojlo Stanojlovic, is contemplating leave the financially troubled Maun based club.

Just months after signing a one year contract with Sankoyo, Stanojlovic says he’s running out of patience on the club’s financial situation.

The club has long been experiencing financial problems since their promotion to the premier league as they are unable to attract regular financial sponsors.

The former Gaborone United coach says, under the circumstances, he may resign from his duties by the end of the year.

Stanojlovic revealed his intentions after losing 1-0 to Mahalapye Hotspurs at Maun Sports Complex yesterday.

The frustrated Serbian coach made it clear to journalists after the game that he would not be quitting because of the loss to ‘Amahot’.

“I am not a small boy, I have 35 years experience as a coach, but because of the situation at the team, I cannot cope,” he said.

Stanojlovic revealed that ever since he took over the reigns at Ngurungu, he has not been receiving his salary regularly as per the contract.

He said the players were also experiencing the same frustrations as they have had t go for six months without getting their salaries.

“The big problem is that there is no money, both for our salaries and for transportation,” he explained.

Stanojlovic says because of the financial frustrations, he is losing control of the players due to indiscipline.

Stanojlovic could not reveal his next move should he resign from Sankoyo.

Meanwhile, the club’s Public Rations Officer Phemelo Saleshando has confirmed that they have not been able to pay well both the coach and the players indicating that the team is still having financial challenges.

“We are trying to source sponsorships to cover our salary costs,” he said.

Saleshando says they have a wage bill of around P120 000 every month which the club cannot afford.

Saleshando says it will be unfortunate to lose Stanojlovic who they are still trying to build a working relationship with.