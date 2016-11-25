Dr Mmatli dismisses defection allegations

Member of Parliament for Molepolole South, Dr Tlamelo Mmatli has threatened to name and shame members of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) if they do not desist from trying to recruit him.

Of late Dr Mmatli’s name has been mentioned frequently on social media as one of the key opposition politicians who are expected to defect to the ruling BDP this week.

The Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) legislature hinted to this publication that he was once approached by the BDP with a promise for a Ministerial position. “They promised me that I will not be challenged during the party’s primary elections and that if I win, I will be made a Minister,” he said.

He said he turned down the proposition and never gave the BDP a chance to come up with another offer.

“If I give them audience to renegotiate it gives them hope that they can win me over. So I turned them down right there on the spot without wasting time and if they can dare and come again I will expose them. It is only that I am a nice person, but if they keep on harassing me then I will name and shame them,” he said and dismissed the defection rumours doing the rounds on social media.

Dr Mmatli who is one the founding BMD members says he is aware that every week people spread lies about him joining the BDP.

“It is a political propaganda by my enemies who want Molepolole South electorates to lose faith in me. I know people will say there is no smoke without fire but this is all lies,” he added.

Meanwhile BDP Secretary General, Botsalo Ntuane, would not confirm or deny the allegations.

He said that since his party recruits new members everyday, it will be difficult to tell if Mmatli has been approached or not.