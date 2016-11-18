‘Double identity’ suspect denied bail

A Zimbabwean man with two identities was last Friday denied bail by Extension II magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube.

Investigations revealed that the real names of the accused ‘Mike Graduate Mutizwa’ are in fact Malaki Nkiwane.

The accused who was arrested last year after he was found in possession of a military regalia, fire-arm and ammunition is said to be a highly ranked former air Lieutenant in the Zimbabwean National Army.

The accused person had presented false information about his identity and Interpol officials in Zimbabwe have since confirmed that a person of the names Mike Graduate Mutizwa does not exist in their database.

A team from the Botswana Police visited Zimbabwe last month for further investigations, and found that the accused person had presented false information about his identity.

During arrest at his rented house in Mmopane last year, the accused was found in possession of a 9mm Makarov semi-automatic pistol, handcuffs and notebooks with military tactical information.

According to the police, the accused is the same suspect in a case before Broadhurst Magistrates’ Court facing charges of possession of illegal firearms; possession of a ceremonial uniform suspected to be that of the Zimbabwean National Army.

He now faces additional charges of obtaining by false pretences and giving false information to a person employed in the public service in connection with a residence permit he obtained sometime in 2009.

Giving a ruling, Magistrate Ncube said the accused does not have travel documents. The passport found in his possession was genuine but the picture was of a different person. She ordered the accused to be remanded in custody as he is a flight risk since he is of foreign nationality.

State Prosecutor, Keletso Mfosi, said they still needed to file a new charge sheet with the proper names and serve the accused this week.

The accused’s remand warrant was extended and he will be back in court on November 25th.