Double Birthday Rage

All roads will be heading to Bojanala Waterfront for Ban T of Naomi Hit and controversial Hip Hop star Mane Dilla’s Birthday party dubbed Birthday Rage, tomorrow, Saturday.

Zenzele Hirschfeld of Zen Promotions told Big Weekend that a massive line up that have, Ozi F Teddy, Slow & Elbow, Ammo Ski Mask, Obado, Veezo, Yaw Bannerman, Maxx Tokyo, Riz Khali, Larry Don Cap and 5000 will be joining Ban T and his birthday partner Mane Dilla on stage.

On the decks, Zen will be having F.M.E, Khenzo, Buckito, Casper, Macx wa Bana, Root, Deelow and KRM.

Pre sold tickets cost P100, while at the gate it will be P150. “There is also P350 tickets for VIP,” Said Zen as she is called in the entertainment industry.

Gates open at 1400 hours.