Dj Stavo at Lizard

He is known for his hit song ‘Ngimtholile’ featuring Trademark and Muungu Africa which took Africa by storm.

The multi Award winning DJ and one of Zimbabwe’s most Successful DJs with a reputation for being able to please a diverse crowd in the clubs is finally coming to Botswana.

DJ Stavo will rock B6 Bar in Mochudi on Friday night.

On Saturday he will be in the country’s second capital at Lizard Entertainment.

Stavo will share the decks with Francistown’s finest in DJ KUD and DJ Bunz.

P40 gets you in at the gate.