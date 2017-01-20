DJ Sly to headline Cue’s birthday bash

Newly revamped Fresh Exclusive Club in Maun will tomorrow (Saturday) host DJ Cue’s 40th birthday bash.

The Peleng born DJ has roped in his friend, DJ Sly of RB2’s Afternoon Drive Show as the guest DJ.

With doors opening as early as 2100hrs, Cue has promised a memorable event with other DJs coming from as far as Francistown and Orapa.

Ghetto’s established DJ, Mr Cue and Orapa based Shakhido will be joined by Big Pun, Shampino, Chris Pounds, Cowbza and Maximum.

Since he will be turning what is termed a milestone age, the dress code will be smart casual. P30 will get you in.