Dj Bunz to wed

Word on the street is that one of the veterans of the music industry, DJ Bunz, will soon celebrate his marriage to his long-term sweetheart.

The legendary Disc Jockey has apparently paid lobola for his bride and will soon walk her down the aisle.

Bunz has been a revelation in the second-city’s entertainment scene and continues to inspire a lot of youngsters with his undying passion for music.

His energy levels on the decks are next to none and Shaya would like to take this opportunity to wish him and his wife a blissful marriage.

I wonder who’s going to be the DJ at the DJ’s wedding?