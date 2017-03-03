Divas Empowerment Brunch Seminar on

Renowned South African Motivational Speaker, Mpho Magano, will be a guest Speaker this Saturday at the Divas Empowerment Brunch Seminar slated for Oasis Motel in Tlokweng.

Speaking to Big Weekend, event oprganiser Bantle Pretty Zachariah said that it is important for women to meet and address challenges that affect them in their businesses.

“As women we have to transform our own little world without having to rely on men. We face lots of challenges in our businesses and this will be the best opportunity to empower ourselves.”

Zachariah added that the Saturday event is a must attend for women as they are bringing a reputable guest who stood against all odds and made it in the male dominated industry.

Apart from Magano, other speakers will include, Dikeledi Osadi Ontumetse and Primerose Many Makgalemele.

Smart Casual with a neck piece will be the dress code while P200 gets you in.