Dikgosi demand sitting allowance

In a heated exchange this morning at the official opening of the 7th meeting of the 3rd Ntlo ya Dikgosi, some Magosi came with guns blazing at government for allegedly paying other Magosi allowances over others.

The question was initially lodged by Kgosi Mosadi Seboko before others joined in after a somewhat ‘unsatisfactory’ and ‘contradictory’ response from the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Botlogile Tshireletso.

Seboko had sought answers on when government will issue a circular to all councils for payment of sitting allowance for Dikgosi, their deputies and chief’s representatives or Dikgosana who attend district councils.

Kgosi Peter Chika III also quizzed why members of Ntlo ya Dikgosi from the Chobe region are not receiving allowances and mileage for using their private resources when attending full council sessions.

Other Dikgosi, this morning, also alleged that there are some Dikgosi who have received allowances whilst some have not.

For her part, Tshireletso said that she would seek audience with her office and will report back why some have allegedly received allowances over others. She is expected to give a brief on the issue tomorrow.

Meanwhile sources close to The Voice have revealed that only those Dikgosi who have aligned themselves with the ruling party have been receiving allowances over others.

Opening the session this morning, the Chairperson, Kgosi Puso Gaborone, said there was need to constantly review rules of procedure to ensure that Ntlo Ya Dikgosi is relevant with the current needs.

“As an advisory body to Parliament, we remain focused to do our duty as members of this house. We cherish and wish to fulfill our constitutional mandate to the best of our ability at all times,” he said.