Diamond love

Zambian man puts siblings in trouble. Police caution locals over illegal deals.

In a classic case of locals getting more than they bargained for in their attempt to help foreign criminals sell their ill-gotten gems, two siblings are behind bars after one of them was found in possession of diamonds.

Moagi Dodile (31) years, Goitseone Dodile (27) years and their Zambian accomplice Victor Kambela (26) are currently serving five years each in prison after being found in possession of eight rough diamonds.

Moagi of Tutume Primary Hospital Nurses Home was arrested on October 29 at Shell Filling Station near what was then the BMC roundabout following a tip off.

According to Detective Superintendent Justice Wapi Ntheetsang of the Francistown Diamond/Mineral Protection Unit (DMPU), during the search, a transparent plastic bag containing a white paper and two other plastics containing eight shiny stones suspected to be diamonds were retrieved from the lower pocket of his khaki trouser.

“The stones were later tested and it was confirmed that indeed they were diamonds,” said Ntheetsang.

Moagi confessed to have received the diamonds from Kambela who was his sister’s (Goitseone) boyfriend.

In his defence, Kambela claimed to have gotten the diamonds from Zambezi River in Zambia and brought them to Botswana where he asked his girlfriend’s brother to find a buyer as he once worked at Toteng Diamond Mine.

“Where he got the diamonds was never the main issue. The real issue is unlawful possession and Batswana should learn,” said Ntheetsang.

Meanwhile Ntheetsang expressed his concern at the rate illegal diamonds are making their way into the country.

He said they have registered a number of unlawful possession of rough or uncut diamonds cases in Francistown and surrounding areas.

“In all these cases these diamonds did not come from Botswana. They were brought into the country by foreigners who then conspire with citizens to sell them,” said Ntheetsang.

“Mostly we have diamonds coming in from DRC, Zambia and even Namibia,” he said.

Ntheetsang further warned locals to desist from working in cahoots with foreign nationals in an attempt to sell these smuggled diamonds.

“We have a very effective unit and no matter where these people hide we will hunt them down and sniff them out of their hiding holes,” warned Ntheetsang.

“You can’t get away with trading in illegal diamonds so why try it in the first place,” he asked rhetorically.