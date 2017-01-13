Desma Basson strikes again

Once popular for spitting creative lyrical venom, the self proclaimed first female of hip hop Ice Queen was this past Friday arrested and detained by the Police in yet another serious fraud case.

Desma Basson going by sobriquet Ice Queen was arrested for swindling six individuals money amounting to a staggering P 223, 800, after selling to one 10-Hectare commercial plot in Oodi.

Detective Assistant Superintendent, Thalinah Mogaga who is the acting officer in Charge at the Fraud Unit said they were still investigating the matter.

Mogaga confirmed they arrested Ice Queen on Friday but she was released from their custody this past Sunday.

“The report reached our office last week Thursday. We were only able to make the arrest the next day, but she was released from our custody 48 hours later,” she said.

The Fraud unit top cop further said “She is alleged to have on four different occasion, sold the same 10-hectare commercial plot in Oodi, to different people,”

“She received P120 000, P 47, 000, P 45 000 and P 11 800 for the same plot on different dates. She will be charged with obtaining by false pretences but investigations are still ongoing once we are done she will be brought before justice,” Mogaga said.

Ice Queen, who broke into the entertainment limelight with now defunct hip hop group P side back in 2000 is not knew to controversy, back in 2015 she spent a few weeks in jail, allegedly with her toddler son for missing court appearances since 2014.

In that case Ice Queen is said to have on August 2014 approached Cresta Lodge for its services but failed to remunerate them.

But her most talked about stunt was back in 2011 at Heathrow Airport in London where she was arrested for allegedly possessing dagga said to have valued at P 248 000.

The news became public when she was remanded at the Halloway female prison for failing to pay the bail money imposed.