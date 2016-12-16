Department of Mines halts sand mining

The department of Mines has stopped issuing sand mining licences in the Southern region, because rivers in the area have degraded and availability of river sand has drastically depleted.

Due to the construction boom in rural and urban areas, rivers around greater Gaborone virtually have no river sand, a development which has left commercial sand miners with no option but to source river-sand from as far as Mahalapye.

“It will not be long before sand miners move to Palapye and then come to Francistown. The situation is dire, such that we have completely suspended the mining of river sand. My ministry has had to research in order to come up with alternative materials to alleviate this sort of degradation,” said Nchidzi Mmolawa, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security.

Mmolawa lamented the current state of the country’s river systems which he said were no longer a source of livelihood for communities, their livestock and other recreational benefits.

“We have tried to impose fines and penalties to those who mine sand illegally or contravene sections of the sand mining Act, but clearly curbing such actions is a daunting task. This is why a gathering of this manner to discuss all issues around sand mining is vital, so we can refine some strategies,” he said.

Mmolawa urged the construction sector and the general public to start using manufactured river sand and other alternatives where possible in order to save the environment.

“Despite the negative effects, there is a silver lining beneath every dark cloud. There is potential for us to come up with more sustainable businesses particularly in the manufacturing and supplying of alternative materials,” Mmolawa told a recent workshop in Francistown.

Meanwhile the Botswana Geoscience Institute, encouraged construction companies and the small scale builders to start making use of manufactured sand made from suitable rocks.

This alternative sand is said to have more advantages over the commonly used river sand.