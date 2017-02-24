Delicately poised

Popa and Matebele in a Top 8 uphill battle against mine town outfits.

Both Township Rollers and BDF XI will need the supernatural strength of a raging cyclone this weekend if they are to progress to the Mascom Top 8 finals.

Failure to progress by the two big guns who are trailing coming into their second leg ties will see a historic all mining town affair in the final.

Rollers have to negotiate a 2-0 deficit against a stubborn Orapa United when the two teams face off this Sunday at the National stadium.

Teenage Mpote’s side were undone by two lovely strikes courtesy of Omaatla Kebatho and Tendai Nyumasi a fortnight ago.

The two evenly matched sides lying second and third in the Premier League log crashed out of CAF competitions this past Saturday and a place in the Top 8 final will guarantee silverware in the 2016/17 season.

The match will also mark the return of national team goal minder Kabelo Dambe who has been nursing an injury. In Dambe’s absence Mwapole Masule has been manning the sticks with third inline goalie Keeagile Kgosipula deputising.

The Blues need to bounce back from a disappointing CAF exit through an away goal against a harmless Madagascar side CNaPS Sports.

The team will be looking to build on the 1-0 midweek win against Gilport Lions which has left them with just a point below log leader Jwaneng Galaxy with a one game in hand.

In an interview with Voice Sports, Mpote said with CAF engagements out of the way their focus has now shifted to domestic cup and league football.

“We have a chance to win both the league at the Mascom Top 8,” he said.

Mpote said progressing to the final will give them time to fully focus on the league and solidify their lead at the top.

However they face a tricky United side who flexed their muscle in a sold out Somhlolo Stadium in Swaziland and were only five minutes away from securing a famous victory.

Orapa gave a good account of themselves against an expensively assembled Mbabane Swallows before crumbling with just five minutes on the clock.

Madinda Ndlovu’s charges have shown little respect to the so called big teams since gaining automatic promotion two seasons ago.

The Ostriches have to avoid defeat to progress to the final and have a chance to defend a trophy they won in grand style last year.

Ndlovu will hope that his side’s 0-all draw against struggling Green Lovers on Wednesday evening was a mere blip.

The Ostriches Public Relations Officer Tebatso Hule though they take a two goal advantage into the second leg, they will not come with a negative approach on Saturday.

“It is not just about qualifying for the final, its about how you qualify,” he pompously said.

The Sunday bitter battle between Rollers and Orapa will be preceded by another delicately poised tie between Jwaneng Galaxy and BDF XI at Jwaneng Sports Complex.

The Jwaneng side disarmed the army men through a solitary strike from the evergreen talisman Thabang Sesinyi to give Mike Sithole’s diamond warriors a slim advantage going into the second leg.

The league leaders are looking for their first domestic cup final since Oris Radipotsane guided them to the elite league.

Speaking to Voice Sport BDF Coach Nelson Setshwane said their game against Galaxy will be a mountain to climb.

“They might be new in the league but they are a good side,” he said.

Setshwane was however worried that their training was disturbed by the heavy downpours that have been pummeling the country since Thursday last week.

“We have a game plan and it will depend on how we execute it on the day,” said Setshwane.

He further said he is aware that Galaxy have been spying on them lately. He nonchalantly added, “But they are in for a big surprise if they think they are planning for the same BDF they have been following.”

Setshwane’s thin veiled threats did little to unsettle Galaxy assistant Coach Michael Mhaladi.

The former Zebras midfield grafter said all they need is another goal to put the match beyond XI’s reach.

“We are solid in all departments. Should BDF XI breach our defence they’d still have to contend with our keeper Anthony Gouws,” said Mhaladi.

Kickoff for the Saturday match is 15:45 while the National stadium face-off is 16:15.

Can Rollers and BDF XI live up to their billing as ‘Tse di Tona’ or will the mining boys pull the rug from under their feet?