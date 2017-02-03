Woman murdered in similar way to her twin

A devastated father is struggling to come to terms with the brutal murder of his daughter,12 years after her twin sister was killed in a similar manner in the very same house.

In a heartbreakingly eerie case of déjà vu, last Saturday Malotwane village’s former chief, Ofetotse Ditlhokwe, 84, discovered that his daughter, Kedibonye Ofetotse, 40, had been stabbed to death by her jealous lover.

It is not the first time Ofetotse has suffered this kind of anguish.

Talking exclusively to The Voice, the ageing, grey-haired former chief revealed that in 2005 his other daughter, Kedibonye’s twin, Gadifele Ofetotse was also murdered by her boyfriend in the exact same location.

“Both of my daughters died the same way. They were both killed by boyfriends, in the same house,” said the tormented elder, looking forlornly up at the sky as if to ask the Gods what he had done to deserve such misery in his life.

In the latest tragic incident to strike the little village, which is just east of Mochudi, unemployed 50-year-old Batsile Matlapeng is believed to have murdered his girlfriend, Kedibonye, before taking his own life.

Matlapeng’s body was discovered hanging from a tree at Tlhagale lands in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The suspected murderer left a short suicide note, which read simply: ‘Nna le sweety re ya paradiseng, le tlaa sala le di bona.’ (We have left for paradise, all troubles remain with you).

It appears the two were in a volatile relationship, with Kedibonye regularly confiding in her father about Matlapeng’s insecurities and the abuse and beatings she suffered at his hands.

However, it appears she did not take the old man’s advice to leave her possessive, bullying partner – it was to prove a fatal decision.

“Many times I told her, ‘Ke rile le ikopantse, ikgaoganyeng’ (separate if things are not going well),” explained Ofetotse desperately.

“It was painful to see my daughter lying inside the house, unconscious, but it is all God’s will,” he continued quietly.

Speaking to The Voice, Superintendent Olebile Sitale of Mochudi police confirmed the incident, revealing that a man stabbed his lover with a sharp object before hanging himself.

“There was a note left, it’s a murder suicide case which is still under investigation,” commented the Superintendent.