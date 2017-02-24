Defeated UDC candidate in child support drama

*Kuchwe fails to pay P1000 monthly fee *Amount accrues to P27 000 in arrears *Claims campaign bankrupted him

It never rains but pours for the vanquished Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) parliamentary candidate for Tati East constituency in the 2014 general elections, Chibuye Kuchwe.

While he is still smarting from the heavy defeat he suffered at the hands of the incumbent Tati East Member of Parliament (MP), Kuchwe finds himself embroiled in a bitter child maintenance drama with his ex-wife, Rose.

Last week, Kuchwe was dragged before the Francistown magistrate, Kavheri Kapeko by Rose for allegedly failing to adhere to court orders.

At a time when his matrimony to Rose was nullified by the Francistown High Court on August 5, 2011, he was ordered to pay a P1 000 monthly fee towards the upkeep of their child.

Soon after the order was made, Kuchwe, who was a ward councilor within the North East District Council (NEDC), complied with the court order.

Trouble to pay however started in October 2013. Since then, the court heard that the former NEDC civic leader has not paid the P1 000 monthly fee towards the upkeep of their child.

Now, Kuchwe is expected to cough up a whooping P27 000 which is the amount of arrears accrued between October 2013 and December 2015, the court heard.

However, Kuchwe has vowed to defend himself to the bitter end.

In response to the charges of failing to comply with the court order, Kuchwe wrote a letter to the court citing some of the reasons why he has defaulted.

In a letter filed in court Kuchwe cited lack of funds as the main reason behind his dismal failure to comply with the court order.

He then went on to attribute his state of financial embarrassment to losing a lot of money in his political campaign for the Tati East parliamentary seat before the 2014 general elections.

In buttressing his contents in the letter while in court, Kuchwe said: “I do understand the charges leveled against me. But I have a reason why I have not been able to pay the monthly maintenance fees.”

“Now, we have to change your plea of guilty to that of not guilty,” said the presiding officer, as he received Kuchwe’s letter letter from the court orderly.

However, the magistrate adjourned the matter to October 2017 with a caution.

“Mr. Kuchwe, you must go and find the money and pay maintenance for the upkeep of your child. It is not easy to escape this matter,” advised Kapeko.