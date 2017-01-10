Debswana employee commits suicide over fake licence probe

Letlhakane Police are investigating a case in which a 40-year-old man of Nshakashogwe committed suicide by hanging on Sunday.

According to Letlhakane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Michael Maphephu, the deceased who was a Debswana employee at Orapa had visited his cousin when he committed suicide.

Information gathered by this publication which the station commander could not confirm indicates that the deceased has been having a traffic case with the police. “He had an accident and failed to produce a driving licence and it later transpired that he feared producing it because it was a fake one,” said the source.

The source added that when police started to question him about the authenticity of the licence, he felt embarrassed and feared for his job because it is the same licence that he has been using at his high paying job.

He is said to have visited his cousin where he asked for ropes claiming that he was going to the cattle post the following day. “He then sent his cousin on some errands so that he could have a chance to commit suicide. Upon his return, the cousin found him hanging. “He left a suicide note but we cannot disclose the contents to the public,” said Maphephu.