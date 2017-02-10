Dagga lands Swazi woman in court

This Wednesday, 20-year-old Tengetile Thebisile Hlophe from Swaziland pleaded guilty before Village Magistrate Court to being caught with 6310.2 grams of dagga.

Details of the charge sheet are that Hlophe was arrested on 14th December in Metsimotlhabe, after police discovered her in possession of a large black and white bag packaged with marijuana.

Testifying before court, police officers revealed that they received a tip-off from an anonymous source and indeed found the accused to be carrying drugs.

The dagga was then produced before court as evidence, packaged in four large police envelopes.

The trial had earlier been delayed, with Hlophe refusing to proceed until her attorney, Kebonye Modise arrived.

Dressed in a brown jacket, a visibly upset and nervous Hlophe struggled to contain her emotions, regularly having to wipe away free-falling tears of apparent remorse.

The accused, whose brother had travelled from Swaziland to offer his support, pleaded guilty to the charge and admitted all elements of the offence.

During mitigation, Modise claimed his client did not benefit from the offence and pleaded with the court not to give her a sentence ‘that would break her’.

“You can see her tears your honour. Following the offence, the accused person has lost her job in Swaziland, where she worked in a china shop,” he said.

The attorney further told court that the suspect is a single mother who committed a crime in a bid to sustain her younger brother and her child.

Hlophe will discover her fate on February the 10th (Friday).