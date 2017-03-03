Creative industry policy in the works

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Vincent Seretse, last week told a Masa Fashion Mentorship Program (MFMP) launch that government will to come up with a Creative Industry Policy that is expected to pass through Parliament.

“Masa Square hotel has evidently identified that our economy stands to greatly benefit from supporting the growth of the Botswana creative sector,” he observed, adding that the local fashion industry has great potential to become an immense revenue generator.

“We must take hold of such potential and support the growth of brilliant local minds who sell Botswana to the world through their artistry,” he reminded attendants.

Speaking at the launch, Masa Square hotel Manager, Greg Soutter said the hotel was looking to support those who either want to go professional or are designers looking to expand their businesses.

“Our aim is to contribute towards building platforms for conversation around the development of the local fashion industry, and the promotion of local entrepreneurship,” he shared.

Soutter added that Masa looks forward to seeing the show grow as the program brings people together and aligns with the hotel’s mission to redefine the hospitality business and its contribution to the growth of Botswana businesses.

The program will see 12 budding fashion designers mentored by 12 more seasoned designers from the local industry. The program will run from March 1st under the theme of ‘Working Together to Build Botswana’s Creative Industry.’

For the next 7 months leading up to the final show in October, the mentees will be tasked with designing an exclusive collection for the Masa Fashion Show.

As part of the show, the hotel will also host a series of MSH Fashion Talk Shops over the course of the year to share valuable business insights from local and international names.

The speakers will discuss their success stories, especially as African entrepreneurs and professionals.

The purpose is to provide inspiration and key business tips from a variety of speakers who are directly and indirectly stakeholders of the creative industry.

“We are committed to working with our stakeholders from a variety of local industries to see these mentees expose their crafts and individualities for Botswana, and hopefully, even the world to see and celebrate,” said Soutter.

“We cannot wait to see what designs come out of this experience, and even more exciting, how it will positively affect the lives of the mentees,” he beamed.