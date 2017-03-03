Cracks begin to emerge within new BDPYL

‘I NOT AN IMPOSTER’ – MOABI

Newly elected BDP Youth League President, Simon Moabi has dismissed allegations that he was a foreigner masquerading as a Motswana with fake documents.

Answering questions on whether it was true that he was accused of being a foreigner who had infiltrated the ruling party and went on to win the elections in Tsabong recently, Moabi also known as Mavange said, “I know there were reports of people doubting my nationality to an extent where I was summoned toTsholetsa House for questioning.”

The suspicions, he revealed, arose from an incident that happened a day before elections in Tsabong, when instead of producing his Identity card, (Omang) for identification he produced a driver’s licence.

“I hear some were talking of the return of Chitube, ” Moabi said in an interview.

Chitube was a Zambian who had infiltrated the ruling party until he was arrested on the verge of elections in 2014 for possession of fake Botswana documents.

Moabi was speaking after it had become apparent that the newly elected BDPYL committee was already in disarray with members hardly meeting to discuss party or youth issues since election.

In what smirked of sabotage and infighting, some members had blamed the president for the delay in opening of the Youth League’s bank account, claiming that he was failing to produce his ID.

Quashing that allegation Moabi argued that it was not his responsibility but that of the treasurer to facilitate the opening of a bank account.

“I have not been asked to avail my Omang to the treasurer. I can see that there are people who are hell bent on tarnishing my name.”

Further explaining the controversy surrounding his name, Moabi said that the exotic sounding Mavange that he is commonly known by was not his real name.

“Mavange is my company name. My friends used to call me by that name and people later attached it to me. I was born in Zwenshambe and later relocated to Masunga; I am a Motswana not an imposter as some would want to believe.”

When contacted, the Youth League’s Information Officer, Bonang Morapedi refused to comment on questions that were directed to him regarding lack of coordination with the Youth League.

Both the treasurer and the Secretary General, Thabo Autlwetse did not answer their phones.