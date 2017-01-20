Court extends Ntsuape’s prison remand

Magistrate Merafhe Tladi of Broadhurst Magistrate court has further remanded notorious Gobuamang Ntsuape in custody.

Bathusi Brown of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asked Tladi to adjourn the matter as they recently received the case and they need time to go through its details.

Ntsuape’s next mention date is the 1st of March.

Ntsuape is who is facing multiple of murder and arson charges is alleged to have sent his boss uncomfortable text messages after he was suspended from work and that he later torched two company vehicles.

While on bail in September last year, Ntsuape allegedly torched his ex-girlfriend’s family house.

The ex-girlfriend’s mother, Sadie Kgosiemang, died of severe burns from the arson.

As if that was not enough, on the 1st of December, Ntsuape allegedly wrestled for the steering wheel of a Botswana Police Quantum vehicle he was being transported in, in the company of four police officers and six other prisoners, enroute to the Francistown Centre for Illegal Immigrants (FCII).

The Quantum overturned several times killing a police officer, Thuso Ntusa, and an on remand prisoner, Emmanuel Mapholo.

Ntsuape survived the accident with minor injuries to his head.

The 30-year-old Ramotswa born Ntsuape is facing four counts of threat to kill, three counts of murder and two counts of arson.