Clap n’ tap night

Clap and tap fans are in for an amazing show this Friday at Leseding Hall.

Batlang Morena, a leading choir in the genre will host four other choirs, Tlong Go Jeso, Rorisang Morena, Ghetto United and Letloa la Baitshepi for the show starting at 19:30.

The clap and tap genre although still off the radar of mainstream media has been steadily growing and has a large following.

The Friday concert will be a warm up session of an upcoming concert in Letlhakane to take place on the 17th of December 2016.

Tickets for both concerts are currently selling at P20 and P25 at the door.