Chopped to death

Young man hacks older lover with an axe

A woman who met her horrific demise at the hands of a young brutal ex- lover has been laid to rest.

Dipuo Ramalepa, 33, was hacked to death and chopped to pieces by Tapologo ‘Bongo’Makwatse, 23, last week.

She was killed at her new boyfriend’s house in Rasesa.

The mother of three had her hands, feet and jaws chopped off, it has emerged.

The murdered woman’s mother, Mmatlhopho Legobjwe said that Ramalepa and Makwatse fought often when they were dating in 2014 so their troubled relationship ended at the beginning of this year.

Speaking to The Voice Newspaper in an interview, Legobjwe said she got worried when her daughter’s ex-boyfriend suddenly moved in as her next-door neighbour recently.

The distraught mother told of how evil began to rear its ugly head when Makwatse, popularly known in the village as ‘Bongo’ stormed their yard recently and kidnapped the baby he has with Ramalepa.

“He talked of his plans to kill the baby. He even confessed to me that he wanted to hurt my daughter’s current boyfriend,” said Legobjwe.

On the fateful day, Ramalepa who lived with her mother decided to go and take a bath at her boyfriend’s house in the morning. She did not come back alive!

Her mother said that a few minutes after Ramalepa ‘s departure, Makwatse returned the baby and left his yard brandishing a big axe.

At around 5pm, he returned to Legobjwe’s house carrying the same axe, and casually announced that he had chopped Ramalepa to death because he was jealous of her new love affair.

“I called my daughter’s phone to make sure she was okay but her phone was off,” she said.

The devastated mother said Makwatse threw the axe on her flowers and told her he was waiting for the cops to come arrest him.

The dreaded phone call for the mother to identify her daughter’s body at the hospital came through and at that point she knew that what had seemed like a sick joke had turned out to be her worst nightmare.

Too devastated to view the body, the grieving mother said that she was told that her daughter’s hands were chopped off and her jaws hacked apart. Her ankles were also hacked.

Meanwhile Ramalepa’s boyfriend, Thuso Mogojwe who was horrified to find bloodstains on his house veranda when he returned from work spoke fondly of his murdered lover.

“We met in 2014, and I loved her very much. I had intentions to marry her and I don’t think I will ever find love again now that she is gone,” said Mogojwe who went on to describe Ramalepa as kind and gentle and underserving of the gruesome death she died.

The suspect’s relatives said they never expected their son to commit such a cruel act of murder.

“Bongo is a sweet child, he has been bewitched to commit such an evil act,” Ramokonyelo Dipuo, a 69- year -old uncle said.

Mochudi Police Station Commander, Superintendent Olebile Sitale, stated that the suspect had already appeared before court charged with murder and was therefore awaiting trial in jail.