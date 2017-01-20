Child traffickers plead guilty

They blame President Mugabe for their illegal business

Three Zimbabweans, convicted on their own plea of guilty to eleven counts of neglecting and ill treatment of children, have blamed President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe for their involvement in child trafficking.

The three men , Sadden Sibanda, Mhlangabezwa Nhliziyo and Mthokozisi Ndlovu admitted that the eleven children were handed over to them by unknown men near Ramokgwebana border post to smuggle them into Botswana through a bushy and thorny terrain.

When admitting his offence, the first accused, Sibanda, said he ventured into the child-trafficking business as his government could not provide a job for him.

“I think the blame should be squarely directed to President Robert Mugabe,” he said in mitigation.

In what sounded like a well-rehearsed mitigation, Nhliziyo weighed in: “I am not an educated someone. And I do not want my children to be uneducated like me. So I was involved in trafficking in order to eke a living.”

Nhliziyo also said lack of job opportunities in Zimbabwe pushed him into the child trafficking business.

According to Nhliziyo, child trafficking is a lucrative business because many Zimbabweans are residing and working in South Africa.

For his part, Ndlovu said he is an orphan and the breadwinner for his grandmother.

Ndlovu said there are no job opportunities existing in Zimbabwe saying human trafficking has rescued a lot of Zimbabweans from the heavy yoke of unemployment hence venturing into it.

Sibanda and Nhliziyo alongside Ndlovu were arrested early last month after they were caught with eleven under-age children crammed in a South African registered Toyota Hilux vehicle in Francistown.

The trio was immediately arrested and subsequently charged. Sibanda, Nhliziyo and Ndlovu pleaded guilty to exposing the eleven under-age children to conditions that could cause physical, mental and psychological harm to them.

Magistrate Dumisani Basupi presided over the matter prosecuted by Pascal Mhandu of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) while the trio had no legal representation.

The accused are expected back in court next Wednesday for sentencing.