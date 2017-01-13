Chiefs secure exciting new partnership

Former league champions Mochudi Centre Chiefs signed a strategic partnership deal with Boitekanelo College this week.

The new deal provides a much-need boost to the struggling Kgatleng giants after they lost the backing of their main sponsor, Saywed Jamali, at the beginning of the season.

Under the agreement, Magosi will receive a clubhouse, a new kit, team doctors, emergency medical services, physiotherapy treatment and counselling for players.

Players will also be entitled to discounted tuition fees and will receive guidance on nutrition and diet.

Speaking during the sponsorship’s unveiling, Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Dikgang Makgalemele stressed the deal will go a long way to improving Chiefs’ health status.

Meanwhile, Boitekanelo Group Founder and President, Dr Mampane explained that the college is a training institution dedicated to providing health care education – hence the partnership with a football team.

“Our relationship with Chiefs will be strategic and mutually beneficial. Our curriculum would not be complete without extra-curricular activities; this deal will afford our students an opportunity to learn from the best premier league players. We expect to see a better and well managed team with players being supported to optimise their career development in sports,” said Mampane.

For his part, Chiefs’ Chairman Raymond Tsheko described the agreement as ‘a great opportunity for the club’ in their efforts to achieve professionalism.

“What the college offered us are basic necessities for any club that dream of professionalism and we are very thankful to Boitekanelo for coming on board. We have also secured technical sponsors 90Mins Plus for the next two years,” a delighted Tsheko told the gathered media.