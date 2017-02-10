Chess foundation on the cards

Former chess talent Sledge Chidzhala is working on introducing a chess foundation, which he believes will help the Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) develop the sport.

Speaking to Voice Sport, Chidzhala explained his objective was to achieve ‘chess for all’ – thus he will be targeting the country’s rural areas.

He always feels the time is right for the BCF to advocate for chess to be included in the national curriculum.

“Recently Junior Certificate Examination results were released and there were lots ungraded, especially in Mathematics. This is where chess come in. Playing chess on a regular basis from childhood improves the learning, thinking, analytical power and decision-making ability of a student. I have engaged other former chess players and we will be working together as part of giving back to the federation, for they have played an important role in developing us as players,” said Chidzhala.

He added that there are a number of companies who will be sponsoring the foundation, making it possible to achieve their aim of taking chess to the people.

According to Chidzhala, the foundation will be officially registered in a couple of months.

The determined young man has already started donating chess sets to Tlokweng SOS village and Ramotswa Rehabilitation Centre.

He revealed his ultimate dream was for every home to contain a chess set and called on parents to come on board and support the initiative.