Charma Gal to feature Mtukudzi on upcoming album

Superstar songstress Charma Gal will have to come up with something special to eclipse the huge success achieved by her award-winning previous album, ‘Sekuta saga Charma Gal’.

However, having potentially secured a collaboration with legendary Zimbabwean singer Oliver Tuku Mtukudzi, it seems Charma Gal could once again scale the heights of success.

The popular local artist, born Magdelene Lesolebe, was in Zimbabwe two weeks ago, recording a duet with one of the country’s top producers, singer songwriter, Jah Prayzah.

Whilst in Zim, Charma Gal also met up with Mtukudzi and is quoted by the Zimbabwean media as saying, “I am in Zimbabwe for a meeting with Oliver Mtukudzi but for now I cannot say much.

Yes we had a recording with Jah Praiyah yesterday but I can only furnish you with details when the song is complete.”

Reached for comment last week, her boyfriend and manager Resego Matenge, popularly known as Leshman, was reluctant to elaborate, telling Voice Entertainment, “Charma Gal was in Zimbabwe, that I can confirm.

“But as for the song we can only talk about it once everything is complete. We sent the song to Tuku to see whether he could fit in and are still waiting for his response.

We will let you know everything once it’s complete,” he said.

Charma Gal, who recently gave birth to her second child, has been relatively quiet on the music scene since the tragic death of five of her backing dancers in a traffic accident last July.

A union with the world-renowned Mtukudzi would be an impressive coup for the versatile singer as she bids to return to the top.

It would also be interesting to discover how a merger of Charma Gal, with her distinctive mosakaso style, would fuse with Mtukudzi’s unique sound.

Her last album, ‘Sekuta saga Charma Gal’ has stood the test of time, selling steadily for the last two years.

However, the time could be right for the former Culture Spears lead singer to usher in the New Year with another hot potato.