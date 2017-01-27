Celeb edition with Seneo ‘Paige’ Mabengano

This week we feature bubbly Miss Botswana 2015 Seneo ‘Paige’ Mabengano.

The 21-year-old Mmadinare native has captured the nation’s heart with her grace, intelligence and obvious good looks.

Voice reporter Jennifer Letshwiti caught up with the charity enthusiast for a couple of quick-fire questions before she embarks on her latest adventure, studying Digital, Film and Television at Malaysia’s Limkokwing University.

Q. What is your best childhood memory?

A. Mum came home with a very nice dress and said, “This is for you Mma Bontle; you are going to be my Miss Botswana one day.” It did not make sense then but here I am and I did hold the title.

It is very unfortunate she didn’t live long enough to witness it.

Q. How do you spend your free time?

A. I have a mentor, B.F Rams, that says free time is never really ‘free time’ especially when you do what you love.

I spend my leisure time reading, listening to music, painting, drawing or watching a TV show or a movie.

Q. Are you in a relationship?

A. I am not in a relationship!

What was your most embarrassing moment?

I got invited for a Kgotla meeting by the President and instead of wearing a dress or a skirt, I came wearing my black pants and a very nice top.

When we got to the Kgotla, some lady whispered but loudly enough for me to hear, “Borokgwe mo Kgotleng.” I then apologised to the Kgosi.

Q. Who’s your fantasy celebrity boyfriend?

A. Jaden Smith

If you were Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Cultural Development, what is the first thing you would do?

I would build studios around the country for different arts.

Dance studios, music studios and many others and hire trained professionals accordingly to train those youths interested and passionate about their arts.

It will improve the entertainment industry and the TV programs in our country because we will have trained and professional services.

Talent alone is not enough, it needs training and to be harnessed.

Q. Five things people do not know about you?

1. I love singing, kids and old people so much

2. I want to go to Hollywood – it’s my dream

3. I love politics

4. I was once registered as an orphan

5. I enjoy painting and photography