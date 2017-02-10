Celeb edition with Kgomotso Ratsie

This week we feature a chameleon actress of many characters – the versatile Kgomotso Kegopotswe Ratsie.

Better known by her stage name, Motso Ratsie, the 30-year-old Kgatleng native received rave reviews for her commanding performance in the role of Jemina in popular South African soapie, Scandal.

Despite her success, the Mmathubudukwane-born Ratsie remains as grounded as ever, describing herself as ‘an actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur’.

Q. Why did you choose your profession?

A. I realised it fit my character and personality. I ventured into acting to unleash my talent.

Q. How do you spend your free time?

A. I spend time with my family, writing short stories and worshiping the Lord.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush and why?

A. Kagiso Morebodi because of his love for youth matters.

Q. Who is your favourite actor and actress?

A. Morgan Freeman and Kimberly Elsie

Q. What is the most demanding part you have ever played and why?

A. Was in a theatre play called Born Around Here. It was an intense production about times of apartheid, refugees and the part Botswana played to help the South Africans.

Q. If you were the minister of youth empowerment, sport and culture development, what is the first thing you would do?

A. I would fight the issue of drugs as much as possible, increase recreational parks and enforce security of age restrictions at bars and clubs.

Q. Five things people do not know about you?

I am interested in things that promote the kingdom of God

I cry when sad, angry, happy, laughing and scared

I give a lot

I have a great soft spot for the girl child

I don’t club and never have done