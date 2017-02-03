Celeb edition with Dj Guyvos

Our feature this week is Flava Dome’s residential Disk Jockey, 28-year-old DJ Guyvos.

Oozing sex-appeal and style, the Kanye native, whose real name is McGyver Serero, is a popular house DJ and a talented dancer.

Q. When did you start DJing and what and who were your early passions and influences?

A. I’ve long had a love for music, way back when I was a young boy. I danced for a group called EXODUS in 2005 and 2006.

Then, in 2008 my brother La Timmy lectured me with his skills and in 2012 I started DJing.

Q. Who is your local celebrity girlfriend crush?

A. Minx of Yarona FM.

Q. How do you spend your free time?

A. I spend most of my time with my friends when I am not with my girlfriend.

Q. How do you handle female fans who are into you?

A. I talk to them in a polite way and understand their story, then make them understand my story too.

Q. A DJ’s relationship with their audience is crucial. How do you find the balance between giving the crowd what they want and treating them to something new?

A. I come to my shows early, just to judge how the crowd is reacting with other DJ’s playing before me.

That’s how I capitalise and bring new ideas and energy to my set.

Q. If you were an Entertainment Promoter for a day, what would you do?

A. I would bring upcoming artists alongside established ones and give them a quality sound and stage so we can see the best of our country in the music industry.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

A. I have a kid

A. I don’t like going out partying

A. I don’t drink alcohol

A. I listen to RnB and HipHop most of the time

A. I eat a lot