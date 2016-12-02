CEDA taken to court

Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) has been dragged before Justice Christian Diwanga of the Francistown Industrial Court over claims of unfair dismissal by a former Cost Accountant.

Onkabetse Ketshabile, 42, dragged her former employers to court following her sacking from work on 20 July 2016 amidst complaints of unfair dismissal and retention allowance claim.

Although the amount has not yet been stated before court, Ketshabile is believed to be after close to P100, 000 in compensation.

The case got off to an explosive start with the state arguing that the retention allowance issue should not stand, as the plaintiff had taken too long to register her complaint and demand.

The state’s point of view was retention allowance is an entitlement, which the plaintiff was well aware of. State Counsel put it to Justice Diwanga that the plaintiff was aware she was entitled to 20 per cent of retention allowance since April 2012 but took four years to stake her claim. The state argued that was an unreasonable length of time to bring a claim.

However, Diwanga dismissed the argument on the basis that the jurisdiction issue can only be determined after all the parties have stated their case. “We cannot, at this moment, choose to ignore the retention allowance claim. How then do you reconcile that with the provision of Prescription Act section 6?” asked Diwanga, paving the way for the complainant to take the stand.

Stating her case, in response to carefully worded questions by her attorney, James Nkiwane Ndaba of Ndaba and Associates, Ketshabile painted a troubled relationship between herself and her employer.

Ketshabile, an accountant by profession, said her problems started when, during friendly chitchat, she confided in one of her bosses that she was encountering problems with affiliating to Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA). She said the revelation was made in confidence, to someone she believed understood the procedure and process it takes for one to become BICA compliant.

“I was shocked when on June 14th I received a letter from the same person who knew my situation demanding to know why I should not be held liable for not being BICA compliant,” continued the complainant.

Ketshabile’s troubles with her bosses multiplied when, in a move she believes was meant to frustrate her, she was transferred to Gantsi.

“The problem with this move was while I worked as a Cost Accountant, the position did not exist in the Gantsi structures,” she explained.

Ketshabile revealed that at her new workstation she could only be an Accounts Manager, an inferior position compared to a Cost Accountant, whose duties include advising management.

A few letters and complaints later, Ketshabile was called for a disciplinary hearing and was suspended. While still on suspension she received a letter from CEDA Chief Executive Officer, Thabo Thamane, terminating her employment.

The case continues next year when four witnesses will be called to the stand.