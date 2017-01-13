Car-theft suspects granted bail

Four of six suspects charged with stealing cars sighed with relief on Wednesday after Village Magistrate, Mompati Taolo, released them on bail.

All the suspects were arrested on separate occasions, with the other arrested along with his wife.

The bail ruling was supposed to have been delivered on the 28th December 2016, but the magistrate was on emergency leave.

Two of the suspects have been on bail for the past two months, while the other four had to languish in jail over the Christmas and New Year’s break.

The suspects David Molefe, Michael Mogome, Gonyadiwang Masisi and Joel Chivaura are alleged to have been allegedly caught red-handed with six stolen vehicles.

Delivering the bail ruling this week, magistrate Taolo said the first accused, was spotted driving a Toyota Surf on September 18th, crossing to South Africa, but later the vehicle was discovered abandoned there.

The magistrate revealed that the other accused was later seen following the first accused crossing by Ramotswa border but when questioned about the stolen vehicle, he answered that the vehicle belonged to the first accused.

On September 29th 2016, another suspect within the gang was arrested, while driving a Honda fit.

Taolo also revealed that during the previous appearances, reasons for them to have been denied bail were that the 1st accused communicated with people from outside prison while inside prison, attempting to destroy evidence.

Taolo told the prosecution that time for the accused persons to be remanded in custody had elapsed.

“Whatever that can be done can be done while accused persons are on bail,” he said.

Bail conditions were that accused persons should bind themselves with payment equivalent to 20% of the six vehicles stolen, and each to produce a surety that able to bind themselves with P10 000.