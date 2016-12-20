Car theft suspect found dead

Police in Selebi Phikwe are questioning two men over the disappearance of Paulos Tekere, whose remains were discovered yesterday in Mmadinare.

Tekere was a suspect in a motor vehicle theft case with two others and was supposed to come for trial last Wednesday.

The deceased did not show up for the trial while his two co accused were present. According to Phikwe Station Commander Superintendent Victor Nlebesi Tekere was reported missing on December 9th by his parents.

” They said he was picked up by two gentlemen who introduced themselves as CID officers and that was the last time they saw him,”said Nlebesi.

There are suspicions that Tekere’s co accused could have something to do with his murder.

“I can’t confirm anything until police investigations are over,” said Nlebesi flatly refusing to state whether the suspects are Tekere’s co accused in the motor vehicle theft.

The deceased’s father Joseph Tekere told The Voice that he was in no position to say anything until police complete their investigations.

“After investigations I will call you and you will know exactly what happened to my son,” he said.