Captured prison escapee flogged

After he was declared fit to withstand the whipping, a convicted armed robber, Gaomodimo Molosiwa, 28, was sentenced to seven strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks for contempt of court

Molosiwa was among the five prisoners who were recaptured from the nine Francistown prison escapees last month.

He was forcefully brought to court and sentenced to a whipping.

The prosecutor, Kelebonye Matsapa, stated that‘ two of the accused being Thabani Ncube and Givemore Chaloba were re-captured in Zimbabwe while, Charlotte Ndlovu had passed on but Gaomodimo Molosiwa had refused to appear in court, choosing to go to the hospital instead.’

When asked why he refused to show up in court Molosiwa said that he did not know he was wanted before court.

‘‘I did not escape from prison and I didn’t know about this matter. My key witness is Charlotte Ndlovu because he is the one who released me and it is unfortunate that he died,’’ Molosiwa said.

The prosecution then said that the accused Molosiwa was re-arrested in Aerodromme in Francistown where he was hiding so he knew that escaping from prison was illegal.

‘‘When you are supposed to come before court you do not have a choice but to come and you are not supposed to mess around with court,’’ Magistrate Molobe said.

before ruling that Molosiwa must be checked by medical doctors for fitness before he could be flogged.

Meanwhile the prosecution said that the manhunt for the other nine at large continues and all the six accused were further remanded in custody.

They re-arrested five are to appear in court next week.