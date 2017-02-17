You can ask my dead witness- accused

Jaws dropped in a Maun Magistrates court last Friday as a security guard charged with the theft of a school television set said his witness was the school’s late headteacher.

Much to the dismay of the packed courtroom, 32-year-old Simon Ditshwane challenged Magistrate Phandliwe Taka to resurrect the late late school head so that she could testify in court.

“If you think my story is false you can go and exhume MmaMokgadi and ask her if she indeed gave me the LCD TV and she will definitely support my evidence,” he said.

He told the Magistrate that the late principal was the one who gave him the TV and that he was not aware that it belonged to the school.

When the trial commenced, the acting principal at the school, Ikageng Oageng, testified before court that the TV set had been kept at the storeroom.

She added that all security guards, including the accused, had access to where the TV set was kept.

Ditshwane is alleged to have stolen the TV set between November 2015 and January 2016.

Allegations are that the accused had the keys to the store room where it was kept and stole it and gave it to his cousin Ramasogo Ramasogo in Shakawe who also confirmed the accused wanted to sell it to him.

He told the court that the accused never mentioned that he was given the TV set by the principal.

The case continues on May 11th for judgement.