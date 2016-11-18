Businesswomen urged to join hands

Small and medium businesses led by women have been urged to join hands and work together if they want to penetrate and satisfy the international market.

Businesswomen in francistown were recently advised to come together and work as one unit, as bigger and lucrative markets outside Botswana are readily available to be explored.

“Markets are there regionally and internationally; but as a small entrepreneur you cannot fully supply them as long as you operate as individuals. Women in textile or hand-crafts must come together and work as a single unit. The market is huge, and needs serious business people able to supply orders on time and agreed quantities,” said African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) Chairperson ChigedzeVirginia Chinyepi, during a capacity building workshop held in Francistown.

“Because Batswana are not keen on working together, this is why we are failing to export. For example, to export under the AGOA you need to send containers not boxes of your products. This stand-alone mentality does not work, if you want to export. In order to succeed, I urge women in the same line of business to join efforts when one gets an order to international markets,” advised Chinyepi.

“Orders from AGOA run into millions of dollars, and one business cannot meet such orders. We are failing our embassies abroad. They are just waiting for us to tell them we are ready,” Chinyepi said and further warned that should the current mentality continue, exports will continue to plunge.

While government has funded thousands of business projects over the years, a prevailing unfortunate scenario, is that there is not a single business led by a woman exporting under the duty-free trade program between Botswana and the United States of America.

Chinyepi said women were not able to take advantage of bilateral trade agreements because they lack knowledge.

They also don’t have knowledge on how to package their commodities for the export market.

“Lack of raw materials make it too stiff to compete. Women have challenges in accessing finance, market, business skills and information. Due to lack of information they are not aware of the existing opportunities,” highlighted the AWEP Chairperson.

The training program which is the third of its kind since AWEP was launched in Botswana last year, aimed at dismantling obstacles to business opportunities and economic participation that African women face.

African Women Entrepreneurship Program enables its members to identify and build networks of women entrepreneurs across sub-Saharan Africa for them to transform their communities being voices of advocacy in these communities.

The program is expected to provide market access for its member’s products through other linkages with government and private sector in Africa and beyond.