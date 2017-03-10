BURS intensifies e-service education

Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) Senior Revenue Officer, Opelo Mabua last Friday called on business people to take advantage of BURS’ e-service as it is faster, convenient and secure.

Mabua said this when speaking at an Application and Verification of Tax Clearance Certificate workshop at the Tati River Lodge in Francistown.

The event was organized by Business Botswana in collaboration with BURS to introduce the business community to applying and verifying tax clearance certificate online.

“Applying for tax clearance certificate online is convenient because you can do that anywhere and anytime. This saves a lot of time as there is no queuing involved,” Mabua said adding that the online certificate was less susceptible to fraud than the physical one.

“Electronic Services gives you access anywhere anytime, saves you time and is cost effective as there is no travelling or queuing required. There is no reason to come to us anymore. The online tax clearance certificate also minimizes forgery where the manual certificate is prone to forgery,” Mabua said.

On another note Mabua intimated that besides applying for tax clearance certificates the BURS e-services can be used to file company tax returns, file for Vat, view account statement, view compliance status and update personal details.

She added that the service also allows BURS clients to file for all tax types using debit and credit cards, direct debit, BISS and EFT.

Mabua also reminded the workshop participants that tax clearance certificates are required by law from any person or company bidding for tenders from the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board, Government Ministries and Local Authorities.

She noted that currently a tax clearance certificate is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may, if reason arises, be revoked within that period.