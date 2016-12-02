Brothers in crime

SIBLINGS TO SPEND 10 YEARS IN JAIL

Maun Senior Magistrate Taboka Mopipi this week sentenced two brothers to 10 years in jail each for offences ranging from burglary, stealing from a dwelling house and robbery.

The two brothers, Setshwano Scotch (19) and Tumo Scotch (23) committed the crimes in and around Maun in February.

According to the charge sheet, on February 21 at around 7pm, the two asked a taxi driver named Baorapetse Matibini to transport them to a dump site in Matshwane.

When they reached the end of the tarred road leading to the dump site, the taxi driver refused to proceed.

This is said to have infuriated the two brothers who then attacked him and took his cellphone valued at P200.00 before driving off in his taxi.

It was later found abandoned along Maun- Makalamabedi road.

In the wee hours of the following day, the two robbed one Rolf Olschewski whom they attacked at his home in Boseja ward before getting away with P700.00 and goods worth P11000.00 which included phones and laptops.

On count three and four the accused broke and stole from a dwelling house belonging to William De Graff in Chanoga village near Maun on February 29.

The two are said to have broken into the house and stole goods valued at P4875.00 which included linen and utensils.

The two brothers, who are first offenders pleaded guilty to all four counts and in mitigation Tumo pleaded with the court to be lenient with him as he regretted committing the crimes and vowed never to engage in such again.

Setshwano however chose to remain silent.

The two brothers are now serving their ten years imprisonment whilst all the property they had stolen was recovered and returned to their owners.