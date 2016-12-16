BQA restarts services

The Botswana Qualifications Authority BQA), will from the 4th January 2017 receive applications for registration and accreditation of Education and Training Providers (ETPs) in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Higher Education (HE) Sub-systems, registration and accreditation of Assessors and Moderators, accreditation of learning programmes, evaluation of qualification and capacity building.

BQA regulations have recently been gazetted and therefore these applications will be subjected to the requirements of the new system.

In an interview with the BQA Chief Executive Officer, Abel Modungwa, he said “BQA has been mandated to maintain the National Credit and Qualifications Framework (NCQF) which is a ten level framework that will promote articulation, coherence and progression across levels.

BQA will register qualifications, submitted by registered and accredited ETPs and awarding bodies on the Framework”.

He further said that a learning programme will be accredited against a registered qualification.

The NCQF has been benchmarked and referenced regionally and internationally, he said.

This will ensure graduate mobility and qualifications portability; global competitiveness.

BQA coordinates the development of a common quality assurance platform across the subsystems of education and training: General Education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training and Higher Education.

BQA will set Education and Training Standards, set criteria and guidelines and will monitor and audit ETPs for continual improvement and compliance.

On receipt of applications to accredit an ETP.

BQA will validate and verify that the ETP has the required resources to provide Education and Training services.

The Authority will evaluate teacher competencies and qualifications amongst other resources before it accredits learning programmes.

Evaluation of qualifications willbe available to employers and individuals who wish to have qualifications evaluated.

All learning programmes will be accredited prior to learner enrolments in both public and private ETPs.

The CEO emphasised that BQA has set up systems and structures in place for this transition, amongst others the One Stop Customer Service Centre, Quality Assurance Database, Subject Matter Expert Database, Stakeholder Capacity Building Strategies, Change Management Plan and Communications Plan.

He assures the stakeholders that the transition to the new Outcome Based Education and Training System will not be easy but seamless to ensure learner protection.

Modungwa said engagements with stakeholders will continue in the new year to improve uptake and ownership of the system.

He thanked stakeholders for their support and indulgence during the transition period.