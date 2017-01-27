BPC CEO explains restructuring, Morupule B sale and job losses

Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) is currently undergoing a restructuring exercise to transform the cash strapped power Production company into a leading power distributor, BPC has revealed.

This transformation strategy, dubbed Masa 2020 will result in at least 200 job losses during phase one of the 5-year- exercise, BPC CEO Dr. Stephan Schwarzfischer has said answering a question on job loses at a press briefing to explain BPC ongoing turn around strategy to a group of journalists and editors this week.

At the same meeting, Dr Schwarzfischer revealed a detailed revised organisational structure, complete with a new position of Chief Operation Officer (COO) and comprehensive change management initiatives to assist BPC staff members understand why BPC needs to undergo change.

“Within the next 12 months, managers will be encouraged to leave. Voluntary separation opens at the end of February and all level six to eleven roles will be placed by desk top assessment,”

The CEO further said after explaining the new expected company organogram, which phases out some jobs and adds some, which did not exist before. Both pre-counseling and post counseling would be provided.

Although locals will be given preference in filling the new positions, job adverts will be placed internationally so that if BPCdoes not find needed skills set from within the country they can look somewhere else.

Concerning the state of sale of the Morupule B power plant, Dr Schwarzfischer said the plant has not been sold yet but CMEC; a Chinese company has already been identified as preferred buyer.

The Chinese company, the BPC CEO stated has already been provided with data for them to conduct their due diligence before negotiations can begin.

“ Negotiations are likely to start at the end of February and finish in June 2017,” Dr Schwarzfischer revealed, adding that if negotiations with CMCE fail, there are two other companies that have also been identified as potential buyers of Morupule B, although he was not in a position to reveal their names yet.

Currently BPC is owed P96 million by various clients, including government.