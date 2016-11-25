Botswana stalling on gender protocol

Botswana has still not signed the SADC Gender Protocol introduced in the region back in August 2008.

Along with Mauritius, they are the only Southern African nation not to have adopted the female empowerment protocol, which strives to eliminate discrimination and achieve gender equality.

The country’s continued failure to sign was referenced at the SADC Gender Protocol National Summit held in Gaborone on Monday.

Officiated by the minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Edwin Batshu, the summit was held under the theme ‘50/50 by 2030, Empower Women, End Violence’.

One of the conference’s main messages was the call for female representation and participation in government to rise to 50 percent.

Speaking during the event, Batshu noted that although the country have not yet signed the gender protocol, they have implemented some of its proposals.

He insisted that over the past five years, Botswana has made commendable progress concerning the issue of gender equality.

“In 2012, my Ministry, then Labour and Home Affairs, held a Bogosi Gender Pitso, to mainstream gender into the Customary Justice System. This was in recognition of the fact that for us to realise gender equality and eliminate Gender Based Violence, there is need for concerted effort, including active participation by Dikgosi who are custodians of our culture,” he said.

Speaking to The Voice, SADC Gender Protocol Alliance partner, Chigedze Chinyepi, revealed that amendments have recently been made to the protocol, which she believes could be the reason why Botswana have delayed in signing.

“Minister Batshu said they are still discussing the protocol. We remain hopeful that this time around Botswana will see the need to sign,” she said.

Pointing out that 52 percent of the country’s population are female, Chinyepi is adamant that until the Gender Protocol is signed, women will not be able to participate freely in decision-making.