Botswana gets $100m for oncology centre

The Ministry of Health and Wellness last week conducted a ground breaking ceremony for a Children’s cancer and Blood Disorders Centre of excellence in Gaborone.

The project received a cash injection of $50 million from Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation and matched by $50 million in additional philanthropy to create a pediatric hematology-oncology treatment network and care infrastructure.

The centre building is expected to take three years to complete with the hope that it will save government millions of money it spends sending cancer patients to other countries for treatment.

Speaking at the event Minister of Health and Wellness Dorcus Makgato said it is a significant milestone for the country as it shows commitment to the welfare of children of this country.

She said the initiative will build a long- term capacity to treat and improve the prognosis of thousands of patients living with cancer and blood disorders in Southern and Eastern Africa.

“About 80% of children with cancer currently do not survive resulting in approximately 40 000 child deaths every year at world level and Botswana has not been speared. It became a concern which facilitated in an agreement to establish the first children’s cancer and hematology centre in Botswana and African continent. The centre will make this country a regional hub for pediatric oncology treatment, care, training and research using the world tested centre of excellence model,” said Makgato

President Lieutenant General Seretse Khama Ian Khama said the project presents a critical expansion of health service delivery and welcome development not only for this country but the region.

He said children with cancer and other blood diseases will have access to high quality care by experts and reduce mortality rate.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Emmanuel Blin said doctors, nurses and professionals will be recruited from around the world to provide training to local healthcare professionals and treat children.

He said the initiative will train an estimated 4,800 healthcare professionals from Botswana, Uganda, Malawi and other African countries.