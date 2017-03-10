Botho explains course accreditation process

Despite the ongoing Botho University student unrest over unaccredited courses, Botswana Qualification Authority (BQA) says the courses have been approved and are legitimate.

Last year December BQA deferred some of the courses after identifying some gaps during assessment.

Botho University was advised to make some improvements on the courses for them to meet the required standards.

The process sparked anxiety among the skeptical students as they suspected that they may be pursing courses that will not be recognized in the industry.

BQA Communications Manager, Selwana Koppenhev, told The Voice this week that there was nothing illegal about the institution and that the courses were legitimate.

She said that is why the courses are sponsored by the Department of Tertiary Education Financing (DTEF).

Koppenhev explained that accreditation is done in stages and that if the course is approved, institutions are allowed to enroll students.

She said after approval, the university runs the course for a year and applies for accreditation.

Golekanye Setume of Botho Dean Office of External Affairs, said initially students boycotted classes demanding that they be given cash for their book allowance and that the accreditation issue arose recently.

He said they tried to explain the accreditation process to students through their representative council but they did not buy their story.

“This is bad reputation and you can imagine that our products are expected to be absorbed by the industry and employers will not hire ‘risks’. People are surprised at how we have been running for the past twenty years with illegitimate courses. We have always taken regulatory requirement seriously and have always been compliant,” said Setume.

He shared that BQA have informed institutions that the authority is committed to processing all pending applications within the next six months.

“All institutions currently wait for the BQA processes to be completed and none of our programmes were ever rejected at accreditation,” he said.

Setume expressed concern that the current SRC have taken the path of disruption of classes and hence creating disturbances on campus in the middle of the semester.

He said they have student representation on their Advisory Council where they report on regulatory issues.

