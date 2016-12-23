Botash to produce fertilizers

Botswana Ash (Botash) Pty Limited’s financial books are about to get a major boost following revelations that the mining entity is scheduled to open a fertilizer manufacturing plant in the next five years.

In 2013, the salt and soda ash mining giant entered into an exclusive arrangement with a Canadian mineral exploration company, Great Quest Metals Ltd focused on the development of African agricultural mineral projects for local production of farm ready fertilizer.

Listed on both the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM, Great Quest Metals has got flagship asset in Tilemsi Phosphate Project, encompassing 1 206 square metres in northeast of Mali.

Like the northeastern part of Mali that contains high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer, Botswana’s Sua Pan Brownfield potash is of high quality to manufacture potassium resource.

Botash and Great Quest will jointly develop the potash brine potential of Sua Pan salar (salt pan) in the country.

The development that has been on a feasibility study for the past two years is at its slitting stage into becoming the fertilizer manufacturing company in southern Africa nation.

“Our whole strategy is to have several products such that we have quite a number of levers to pull during tough economic situation,” said Botash Managing Director Montwedi Mphathi in an interview.

Mphathi was talking to the Voice Money on the sidelines of the Botash 2016 Excellence Awards and Christmas Party at the salt and soda ash mining township of Sowa recently.

His vision is to turn the once little mining entity into a major contributor to the economy.

“Diversification into production of many products actually ensures that our business would be very healthy,” said Mphathi, adding that besides production of fertilizers, Botash is looking at packaging salt into smaller packages.

He added: “There is going to be perhaps production of potash fertilizer. We are doing some work right now and the production of potash fertilizer is going to be happening in the next five years or so from now.”

Botash operates a brine recovery operation for sodium carbonate (soda ash) and sodium chloride (table salt) on the salar, a facility that started operation in 1991.

Significant concentrations of potash (potassium chloride (KCl) and potassium sulphate (K2SO4)) have been recorded in the brines of Sua Pan, but have never been recovered commercially.

Great Quest will begin a program to evaluate the economic potential of potash recovery from the native brines, the Botash mine effluent and the historical mine tailings.