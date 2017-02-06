Boko vows to take Guma, Khama and Masisi to prison

*Rasesa election this weekend

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President, Duma Boko, says he will not hesitate taking corrupt politicians to prison should his party win the 2019 general election.

Buoyoed by last week’s alliance with Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Boko who now leads a four-party strong coalition, is confident that he will lead the UDC to victory come 2019.

On Saturday, at the launch of BCP council candidate Tshenolo Buisanyang, Boko pointed an accusing finger at Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) politicians, Guma Moyo, Tshekedi Khama and Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi and warned that should his party be elected into power he will give them three months to ‘come clean’.

“We will give them three months to tell all that they did illegally. I told them. I told that they will tell us all they stole from government and just maybe we will forgive them, but if our investigations find out that there were some things they did not declare then they will all go to maximum prison,”

“I know this because I know how to take someone to prison without even blinking twice, but I also know how to take someone out of prison, i have been trained to do so, and I am talking about the likes of Guma, Khama, Masisi and the lot,” said the ever energetic Boko to a loud cheer from the many that attended the launch this past Saturday.

Boko also took a jab at the current government blaming them for the ‘poor’ Education system as well as the health system.

Meanwhile Buisanyang will face the Botswana Democratic Partys’s (BDP) Daniel Molokwe this coming weekend for the Rasesa ward council chair.

The position previously held by 61 year old Seasebeng Monyake. Monyake died on the spot after a freak accident that happened along the Belebela farm turn off back in November 23 2016.