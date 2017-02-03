BNF retains UDC presidency

P1000 for UDC membership, UDC congress slated for July, Saleshando shipped to another constituency.

The newly launched Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition today announced the appointment of Botswana National Front (BNF) leader to its presidency.

The announcement followed the long awaited official merger of Botswana Congress Party (BCP) to the umbrella tripartite of BNF, Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) and Botswana People’s Party (BPP), will become Botswana’s fifth president if the 2019 general elections go the way of todays’ launched Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The new coalition will see the UDC with two vice presidents from BMD and BCP while BPP will assume the party chairmanship.

Speaking at the launch this morning BNF leader, Duma Boko said that out of the 57 constituencies, his party will share 22, whilst BCP will have 17, with BMD at 15 and lastly BPP with only two constituencies going into the general elections.

“We were looking at the finest talent when awarding these constituencies. We have a mountain to climb come 2019, and we have to be prepared,” he said.

The new party has adopted royal blue as the official party colour and brand.

Whilst the parties will have their individual congresses, the UDC is scheduled to have its congress on a date yet to be mentioned in July.

Boko also revealed that direct membership fee for UDC will be P1000 and that those who are already members of the coalition parties shall automatically be members of the UDC.

For the allocation of the constituencies, the BCP will have Ramotswa, Mahalapye West, Sefhare/ Ramokgonami, Palapye, Selebi Phikwe West, Selebi Phikwe East, Mmadinare, Bobonong, Francistown West, Francistown East, Ngami, Nkange,Nata, Okavango, Chobe, Maun East and Shashe West.

The UDC will remain with the rest of the constituencies.

Coming as a surprise was the exclusion of the Gaborone Central for the BCP.

The constituency which had, until the 2014 general elections, been a BCP stronghold under party president- Dumelang Saleshando, has been allocated to the incumbent BMD.

The UDC is yet to announce which constituency has been allocated for Saleshando.